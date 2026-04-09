Will BJP succeed in Congress bastion of Davanagere South constituency in Karnataka?

DAVANGERE: After a hectic campaign, voting takes place on Thursday in Davanagere South constituency for the byelection. The key contestants are Congress’s Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun, hailing from a well-entrenched political family in the region, and BJP’s Srinivas T Daskariyappa, a representative of the ST community.

The constituency is considered a Congress bastion with Samarth’s grandfather the late Shamanur Shivashankarappa winning six consecutive times. For the record, the BJP has never tasted success in this turf.

The BJP leadership is eyeing the support of OBC and forward community votes, along with a split in minority community votes. The Congress’s hopes centre on the support of the Veerashiva Lingayats, OBCs, SCs and major portion of the minority votes.

For BJP’s Daskariyappa who has good connections in Davanagere North, the contest is an opportunity to prove his mettle.

Family is Samarth’s biggest strength in the electoral arena. His father, SS Mallikarjun, is a minister in the Siddaramaiah government. Support also comes from his mother, Dr Prabha Mallikarjun, the Davanagare Member of Parliament. Samarth had earlier managed elections in 2023 for his grandfather, father and in 2024, for his mother.

Samarth’s family has undertaken several welfare and developmental works through SS Care Trust, SS Janakalyana Nidhi, free vaccination during the Covid-19 period and through Bapuji General Hospital in Old Davanagere.

The Congress is expecting the support of a large chunk of minority voters. Samarth’s spiritual connect with the Veerashiva Lingayat voters is also expected to work in his favour.