Woman makes a song and dance for site title deed in Karnataka's Sira town

TUMAKURU: A woman who was up against a wall of official apathy, decided to open her throat and sing.

With laggard revenue officials failing to issue the title deed of a housing site under a government scheme, Rabiya Aslam Pasha from Sira town attempted to expose their apathy at a Janaspandana programme held by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at the District Central Library auditorium here on Wednesday.

Rabiya had composed a satirical song about CM Siddaramaiah, suggesting that he give her a house instead of the five guarantees. Even during the CM’s visit here in 2024, she had created a similar scene, following which then DC Subha Kalyan had instructed officials to resolve the issue. Rabiya claimed that since then, officials have made her run from pillar to post. This time, she and her two children came up on to the dais and shouted and sang, only to be taken away by police. Meanwhile, police took Karnataka Rashtra Samithi members into custody for allegedly trying to disturb the programme.

Around 2,500 grievances concerning various departments were received from Janaspandana attendees, with the highest number of about 450 related to the revenue department. “It is evident that the assistant commissioner and tahsildars are not responding properly. Most of the complaints received pertain to tahsildars.