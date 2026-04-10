Bagalkot, Davanagere South bypolls see peaceful voting

BENGALURU: Amid ‘cash for vote’ allegations the bypolls to Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies went off peacefully on Thursday. Bagalkot recorded a tentative voting percentage of 68.74% and Davanagere South 68.43%.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed a FIR taking note of a video of ‘cash for vote’ episode in Bagalkot that went viral on social media.

The BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath alleged that the Congress has distributed money running into crores of rupees. He, however, exuded confidence of defeating the Congress candidate Umesh Meti, the son of the late HY Meti.

Bagalkot witnessed good polling from the beginning- it registered 11.87% at 9 am and 65.68 % at 5 pm compared to Davanagere South that witnessed 9.01% and 63.04% respectively.

The women who had outnumbered the men in terms of the electoral population reportedly showed enthusiasm in both seats. During the 2023 general elections Bagalkot (69.46%) and Davanagere South (69.48%) had reported a similar trend.

Given the high stakes, factors such as intense campaigning, alleged inducements the parties offered to a section of voters, this time the overall polling percentage is likely to be significant, according to reports.