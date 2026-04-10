Bengaluru–Mysuru trains to run at 130 kmph soon, travel time set to reduce: Somanna

MYSURU: In a significant boost to rail connectivity between Mysuru and Bengaluru, trains operating on this railway corridor will soon run at an enhanced speed of up to 130 kmph, reducing overall travel time between the two cities.

Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said trial runs have been conducted, confirming the operational feasibility of the increased speed. Earlier, trains on this route were running at a maximum speed of 110 kmph.

He was speaking after conducting a window trailing inspection of the KSR Bengaluru-Mandya-Mysuru railway sections, reviewing the progress of infrastructure works and several key operational and safety aspects on the Bengaluru-Mysuru section on Thursday.

The minister said Karnataka has been sanctioned a record budgetary outlay for railway development. Rs 7,748 crore has been allocated to Karnataka in 2026–27, as against Rs 7,564 crore in 2025–26.

He said railway works worth Rs 52,950 crore are currently progressing at various stages in the state.