FIR against ‘Congress worker’ over ‘cash-for-vote’ episode in Bagalkot

BAGALKOT: The polling for the by-election held for the Bagalkot Assembly constituency was rocked with allegations of ‘cash-for-vote’ after a person— said to be a Congress leader— was allegedly found to be distributing money to voters on Thursday.

After the video went viral, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered filing of an FIR against the accused, Jaffer Bepari, a resident of Navanagar in Bagalkot. According to the video, the accused allegedly distributed money in Vombe colony in Bagalkot.

Meanwhile, the polling was held peacefully in Bagalkot with the constituency recording a total of 68.74% polling a slight dip from the 2023 Assembly election (69.46%).

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Congress legislator HY Meti last November owing to age-related ailments.

While the Ruling Congress fielded Meti’s younger son, Umesh Meti, the BJP gave ticket to former MLA Veeranna Charantimath. HY Meti had defeated Charantimath by over 5,000 votes in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The polling was held in 319 polling booths across the constituency.