Flower seller’s daughter from Bengaluru scores 97% in PU II exams

BENGALURU: In what can be called a triumph despite facing all odds, Rakshita Maria, the daughter of a flower seller in Bengaluru has scored 97.3%, with total marks of 584 out of 600, in Commerce. Rakshita said, “My parents sell flowers on the streets of Bengaluru and their struggle inspired me to work hard. They wake up as early as 3am and head to City Market to buy flowers and make garlands, and sell them near a BBMP park in Hosahalli. I expected to score good marks but 97% result is a sweet surprise for me.”

Explaining the strategy for her preparation for exams, she said, “I not only focused on class lectures but also watched videos on YouTube. I referred to old question papers and answer scripts of previous toppers. In two preparatory exams I scored low marks in accountancy. So I focused more on solving these papers. Besides, I also covered portions that were ignored by teachers during classroom teaching. To my luck, some questions appeared from those sections and I wrote well in exams.” Rakshita aims to pursue company secretaryship while completing BCom from this academic year itself.