Forum seeks Karnataka Guv’s assent to anti-honour crimes Bill

BENGALURU: Maryadegedu Hatye Virodhi Samiti, under the banner of the All India Lawyers Association for Justice, on Thursday demanded the immediate assent of the Governor to the Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026 (Eva Nammava Eva Nammava Act). The organisation also called for the strict implementation of the Bill.

Addressing a press conference, the Samiti welcomed the Bill. Advocate Maitreyi Krishnan said that the Bill passed by the Karnataka Legislature is a significant and much-needed step towards addressing the continuing menace of so-called “honour” crimes.

She said the law affirms a foundational constitutional principle that the freedom to choose one’s partner, to marry, and to live with dignity is a fundamental right.

Violence, threats, harassment, or coercion of any form inflicted in the name of honour or tradition are violations of constitutionally guaranteed rights, she said.