Gaganyatris call for greater private role, crew autonomy in India’s human space missions

BENGALURU: Indian astronauts, referred to as ‘Gaganyatris, have called for a bigger role by private players in Indian human space missions and higher autonomy for the mission crews in dealing with medical emergencies.

Speaking in a panel discussion on human space programme and challenges, on the second day of the three-day international conference on spacecraft mission operations, SMOPS-2026, Group Captain Prashanth B Nair said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had called for more public-private partnerships (PPPs). Although collaborations are happening, the role of private firms and start-ups was limited, Nair pointed out.

He said more work involving private players pertained to non-human aspects like mechanical and electrical components. However, safety of astronauts, their food, health and needs in space was left with the government, which should increasingly involve private agencies. “Private companies should also be involved in mission operations and mission control,” he said.