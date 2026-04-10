Indian astronauts complete MITRA training in Ladakh for psychological readiness for space mission

BENGALURU: As part of preparations for India’s first manned space mission, Gaganyaan, scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2027, Indian astronauts – called Gaganyatris – were subjected to Mapping of Interoperable Traits and Response Assessment (MITRA) training to prepare them for the psychological aspects of space missions. MITRA was the first of its kind team behavioural study in India, designed by ISRO and Bengaluru-based Institute of Aerospace Medicine. The Gaganyatris – Group Captains Angad Pratap Singh, Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Nair and Ajit Krishnan – along with scientists and researchers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), underwent MITRA mission training in Leh, Ladakh, from April 2 to 9 at an altitude of around 3,500 metres, and were familiarised with conditions like hypoxia, low temperatures, claustrophobia and isolation.

Singh said the training helped understand not just one’s own behaviour but also that of the crew mates, besides contributing to team and relationship building – crucial in space missions to be more accommodative and a better team person. He said MITRA was similar to the training offered in other countries, but differed in environments created, like in European Space Agencies’ Cooperative Adventure for Valuing and Exercising Human Behaviour and Performance Skills, which brings in people from 22–26 countries, each hailing from a different cultural and professional background.