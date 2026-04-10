Kerala minor missing on Bababudangiri trek, search continues for second day

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The joint team of forest, fire services and police personnel have been unable to trace Srinanda, a minor girl from Kerala who went missing while trekking near Manikyadhaar on the Bababudengiri Hill Rages on Tuesday evening, even after 24 hours of search on Thursday.
The search team, along with advanced tracking equipment, was deployed on the direction of Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre to track the girl. Even though the team members used thermal drones in the hilly terrains along the Chandradrona Hill Ranges to track the girl, she could not be located.
Meanwhile, Srinanda’s uncle has filed a complaint with Chikkamagaluru Rural Police about her disappearance. He said the girl and her family members, along with some other tourists, had returned from a holiday trip to Hampi on Tuesday to visit Bababudengiri, after which she went missing.
“Srinanda went missing while we were returning from Manikyadhara falls. We, along with local residents, searched for her but in vain. We had planned to return to Kerala on Wednesday. She is 14 years old and is anticipating her SSLC exam results,” he said.
Police sources said a team of Kerala Police is expected to join the search.
Khandre for tracking apps, SOPs for safety
Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday said there is a need to ensure the safety of trekkers with technological interventions and mobile based-applications.
He said the forest department has been directed to ensure the safety of trekkers, and prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for safe trekking. “They must be prepared in such a manner that they become a model for the entire country. SOPs should be designed and implemented as soon as possible,” he said.
He added that apps used by the forest department for tracking and recording animals, like M-Stripe, Hejje and Hulli, should be designed for trekkers also. They must be directed to download these apps before setting out, he said.
The minister’s directions came in the wake of two consecutive instances of a woman and girl from Keralam going missing while trekking in Karnataka within one week. Guides, trekkers and the forest department are responsible for safety, and in case of any untoward incidents, guides will also be held responsible, he said.