Mercury effect: Voters stay indoors, reach booths late in cities

DAVANAGERE: Despite targeted campaigns by political parties, voting numbers did not go up sharply, and instead held steady in Davanagere South constituency, which voted in a bypoll due to the demise of former minister Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

As the temperature touched 39 degree Celsius, voters stayed indoors. Voting dipped in the afternoon, but increased at the last moment. There was no divide between urban and rural areas, and both recorded the same percentage. While rural areas saw high voting percentage in the morning, urban centres saw long queues as the day drew to a close. Except for some minor incidents, polling was peaceful. ZP CEO and SVEEP chairman Gitte Madhava Vittalrao told TNIE that polling percentage during the 2023 assembly elections was 69.48%, and this number is likely to go up after the final count. He, however, said the poll percentage has been remarkable in comparison with other urban centres where voting was on. The systematic approach of SVEEP officials through campaigns, and the reach of political bigwigs led to a healthy voting percentage.

At 9am, 9% polling was recorded, with 20,824 votes, which swelled to 37.17% (85,882 votes) at 1pm. The number crossed 1,14,752 votes by 3pm, as voting inched up to 49.66%, and by 5pm, it was at 63.03%, with 1,45,642 votes. After this, people began queuing up in a late bid to vote. Voting continued till late in the evening.