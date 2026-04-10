Mercury effect: Voters stay indoors, reach booths late in cities

DAVANAGERE: Despite targeted campaigns by political parties, voting numbers did not go up sharply, and instead held steady in Davanagere South constituency, which voted in a bypoll due to the demise of former minister Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
As the temperature touched 39 degree Celsius, voters stayed indoors. Voting dipped in the afternoon, but increased at the last moment. There was no divide between urban and rural areas, and both recorded the same percentage. While rural areas saw high voting percentage in the morning, urban centres saw long queues as the day drew to a close. Except for some minor incidents, polling was peaceful. ZP CEO and SVEEP chairman Gitte Madhava Vittalrao told TNIE that polling percentage during the 2023 assembly elections was 69.48%, and this number is likely to go up after the final count. He, however, said the poll percentage has been remarkable in comparison with other urban centres where voting was on. The systematic approach of SVEEP officials through campaigns, and the reach of political bigwigs led to a healthy voting percentage.
At 9am, 9% polling was recorded, with 20,824 votes, which swelled to 37.17% (85,882 votes) at 1pm. The number crossed 1,14,752 votes by 3pm, as voting inched up to 49.66%, and by 5pm, it was at 63.03%, with 1,45,642 votes. After this, people began queuing up in a late bid to vote. Voting continued till late in the evening.
BJP alleges distribution of money
BJP candidate Srinivas T Daskariyappa and others alleged that the Congress was openly distributing money in minority-dominated areas and also posted videos on social media. Former corporator Shivanagouda Patil alleged that at Shivanagara’s Al Iqra School, and other areas of Davanagere South, the Congress was luring voters with money, rice bags and other items.They alleged that district minister SS Mallikarjun and his team has travelled illegally in the constituency and took stock of the situation, which is violation of the code of conduct. They complained to DC Gangadharaswamy GM.
Scuffle between workers
At Basha Nagar in Davanagere city, there was a minor altercation and scuffle between SDPI and Congress workers over placing of tables and attracting voters. BJP and Congress workers also squabbled at a polling station in Basha Nagar. A large number of BJP workers tried to enter the 200m zone, including defeated BJP candidate BJ Ajaykumar, which was averted by police.