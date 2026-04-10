Mysuru police crack murder case involving hearing, speech impaired accused using tech, sign language experts

MYSURU: Nanjangud rural police have cracked a spine-chilling murder case by arresting three speech and hearing impaired people.

The murder came to light when Savita, a speech and hearing impaired woman from Devarammanahallipalya village, filed a police complaint on March 4, stating that her husband Swamy, also speech and hearing impaired, went missing on February 12.

The police, who registered a missing person’s case, launched an investigation. With no verbal testimonies to rely on, the police turned to digital clues. An analysis of the couple’s mobile phones revealed a series of video calls with clues to the case.

The investigation led the police to Srinivasa, 37, and Gangadhara, 23, both from Tumakuru district, who are also speech and hearing impaired.

Soon, a disturbing story of love, betrayal and murder emerged during a painstaking interrogation with the help of sign language experts.