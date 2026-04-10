Poll season is here, parties get their act together

BENGALURU: The year’s first political test between the ruling Congress and Opposition concluded on Thursday, and marks the beginning of the poll season in Karnataka— elections to panchayats, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and many urban local bodies are expected to be held in 2026. Both parties have already geared up with meetings and strategies to make their presence stronger in the 2028 Assembly polls.

This year, polls are due for around 6,000 Gram Panchayats, 239 Taluk and 31 Zilla Panchayats, besides five corporations of GBA in Bengaluru. Mahanagara Palike polls are due in Mysuru, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru. There are 186 urban local bodies to which elections are also expected to be held this year.

Elections to the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (now GBA) were last held in 2015. The Council term ended in September 2020 and for six years, Bengaluru has not had an elected local body.

Senior Congress leader and minister Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE that the Karnataka High Court has directed the government to conduct GBA polls by June 2026. “We don’t know when the Election Commission will decide as census work has stated. We have already geared up, a few weeks ago we had called applications and received over 1,700 applications from aspirants. Now we have announced the reservation category of each ward, and aspirants have started working at the ground level,’’ he said. Asked about timing, he said they need only 40 days to be ready for polls.