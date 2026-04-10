Priyank, Sharanaprakash defend Kharge’s ‘poisonous snakes’ remark

KALABURAGI: RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil have defended the recent statement of All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on the RSS.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Priyank, who is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, said that if the RSS is a registered organisation, let it file a complaint on its official registered letterhead against the Congress chief.

Defending his father’s statement, Priyank said that the former had only asked “to kill poisonous snakes”. “What is wrong with it? Is it possible to give milk to a snake when it comes to bite you? They (BJP and RSS) call the Congress Urban Naxals and try to defame us,” Priyank said.

Priyank also accused PM Narendra Modi of handling foreign affairs badly. “It is because of this that we are facing a shortage of LPG and are facing the threat of a shortage of petrol and diesel,” he said.

Dr Sharanaprakash Patil said that Mallikarjun Kharge has not blamed anybody personally in his lifetime, and now also he has only asked to kill poisonous ideology.