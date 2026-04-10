PU II: Overall pass percentage at 81.58, no exam-3 this year

Lowering pass marks benefits students

The minister said that 5,577 students have benefited after the pass percentage was reduced from 35 to 33.

Only digital, no hard copy of marks card from 2027

The department has also made an important announcement, “This year, the marks card is available on digilocker as well as hard copy will be given to them. But from next academic year, no hard copy will be given to second PU students. They can download it directly from digilocker,” Madhu Bangarappa said.

No exam-3 this year, register for exam-2 from April 10

No exam 3 will be conducted, hence the minister has requested students to put their maximum efforts and clear exams in exam 2 itself. Students can start registering for exam 2 from April 10 through Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) and the last date is April 17.

Therefore, instead of April 25, exam 2 will be conducted on April 30 so that the results are out before the results of CET exam and these students can get admission for UG courses like engineering and others. There is no exam fee for students writing exam 2.

Boys’ pass percentage rises to 83.65

This year also girls have fared better as compared to boys. However, the minister said that the pass percentage among boys has increased. This year, the pass percentage of girls is 88.7 and boys is 83.65.

The pass percentage of girls in 2025 was 77.88 and boys was 68.2.