PU II toppers’ mantra for success: No pressure & no tuitions....

State topper from Bengaluru, Aditi Bapu said, “I was sure of getting the best results but did not expect to be the state topper. There was no pressure from my family to score more marks and percentage. My mother, an MBA graduate, is a homemaker who supported me all along the journey. I focused only on what was taught in college and did not attend any extra tutorials. I revised all the chapters before exams.”

Angel Tiwari, Science topper who scored 598, said, “Classroom lectures were enough for me and I did not go for any tutorials. I expected above 595 but I am also happy I exceeded my own expectations. I want to dedicate my success to my parents and teachers. I am preparing for NEET and aim to become a doctor. My mother is a homemaker and my father is a software engineer.”

Private schools perform better

Private unaided colleges continue to perform better and this year they have achieved a 90.73% as against the 82.91% by aided and 78.72% by government PU colleges. BBMP colleges have recorded a pass percentage of 77.78 and residential PU colleges recorded 93.99% results.