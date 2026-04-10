Rs 179 crore K-100 waterway in Bengaluru turns cesspool, residents flag stench, mosquito menace

BENGALURU: The erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and now Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which went about chest-thumping over its Rs 179-crore K-100 waterway-cum-walkway project from Shantala Silks in Majestic to Koramangala in BTM assembly constituency, has instead delivered the longest cesspool, courtesy BWSSB.

Residents along the project route, covering 12km, are complaining about a stench and mosquito menace. The waterway project, that involved treated water flowing through, was to open in January 2025, but it’s already April 2026.

Bhaskar Babu, a wholesale flower dealer who has his shop adjacent to the waterway near BTS Road in Wilson Garden, said, “A bad smell emanates most of the time and mosquitoes starts buzzing early evening, and till the closing hours of the shop, we have to tolerate nasty bites.”

A Salma, a resident of Vinayak Nagar which is adjacent to the waterway, said there are aged persons at home with comorbidities, and the family is worried about infection, allergy, and mosquito-borne diseases. “The water channel has sewage flowing through. There is also garbage menace, with people throwing in waste and filth. The authorities must clean up the channel and arrest sewage inflow on priority.”

Engineers from the Stormwater Drain Department of GBA said an inspection was held on Thursday, and officials from Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have asked GBA to give permission to cut open a white-topped road in SR Nagar to fix sewage flowing into the waterway.