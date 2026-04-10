Siddu camp MLAs to visit Delhi, likely to discuss cabinet reshuffle

BENGALURU: The issue of change in leadership in the state is likely to resurface once again with senior MLAs, mostly associated with the Siddaramaiah camp, embarking on a two-day visit to New Delhi on April 12.

The team, led by Chief Whip in the Assembly Ashok Pattan, will comprise about 20 MLAs, who had met the CM recently. The team is planning to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi.

Expecting that the Congress high command will give its nod to Siddaramaiah to reshuffle his cabinet, the MLAs are lobbying hard to become ministers. They may also bat for the continuation of Siddaramaiah as CM in the interest of the party, an informed source told TNIE. The MLAs, who are expected to be part of the delegation, include TB Jayachandra, Beluru Gopalakrishna, T Raghumurthy, KM Shivalingegowda, K Shadakshari, BR Patil, Raju Kage, Laxman Savadi, AR Krishnamurthy, KY Nanjegowda, SN Narayanaswamy, Raghavendra Hitnal, SR Srinivas, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Subbareddy, G S Patil, among others, sources added. This development comes days after Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had said that Siddaramaiah will complete his full term in office.