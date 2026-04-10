Upalokayukta cracks down on officials over Mandya lineman’s death

BENGALURU: Following the recent electrocution of a lineman while repairing an electricity pole in Mandya district, Upalokayukta Justice B Veerappa has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident against the tahsildar of Srirangapatna, and other officials of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Chescom) for their negligence and maladministration.

The case pertains to the death of Vishwanath (48), a contract worker from G Malligere village in Dudda hobli of Mandya taluk, who died after coming into contact with a live wire while carrying out repair work at Hebbadi Hundi village in Srirangapatna taluk.

The complaint names Vinutha, Executive Engineer (Electrical), Pandavapura Division; M. Manjunath Prasad, Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Srirangapatna Sub-Division; Naveen Kumar C., Junior Engineer (Electrical) ; the Police Sub-Inspector of Arakere Police Station, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, as respondents.

In its observations, the Upalokayukta noted that prior instructions had been issued to authorities concerned to strictly follow safety protocols and precautionary measures during electric line and pole repairs to prevent accidents involving Chescom workers. However, Vishwanath’s death indicates a failure on the part of officials to adhere to these guidelines, pointing to negligence and dereliction of duty. The matter is scheduled to be heard on April 20.