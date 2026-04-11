Bengaluru man serving life term scores 80% in PUC Arts exam

BALLARI: In a remarkable display of determination, a life convict lodged in Ballari Central Prison has secured 80.16% in the Second PUC Arts examination, earning praise from prison officials and the public.

S Ashok Kumar, a native of Bengaluru, has been serving a life sentence for the past nine years in connection with a murder case. Despite the constraints of prison life, he cleared the examination with a first class, setting an inspiring example of how education can transform lives even under challenging circumstances.

According to prison authorities, Ashok Kumar had expressed a strong desire to continue his education. The prison administration facilitated his enrolment through a distance education programme and ensured he received the required academic support.

Officials arranged textbooks and study materials and provided a quiet space within the prison premises for uninterrupted learning.

Relying largely on self-study and disciplined preparation, Ashok Kumar successfully completed the course and achieved an impressive score.“This shows that with the right support, inmates can utilise their time productively and work towards self-improvement,” an official said.