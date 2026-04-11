BY Vijayendra attends BJP meet in Delhi; stresses organisational push in Karnataka

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra participated in a crucial national meeting of the party chaired by its national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express over phone from the venue, Vijayendra described the meeting as a major organisational exercise.

“The meeting is a significant step towards further strengthening the party’s organisational reach across Karnataka and also across the country,” he said.

Vijayendra added that the deliberations focused on reviewing the ongoing party’s organisational activities.

“Nabinji’s words energise the organisation and provide us clear directives in strengthening the party in Karnataka and across the nation,” he said. The meeting assumes importance as the BJP seeks to expand and consolidate its organisational base nationwide.

In Karnataka, the party has long viewed the Old Mysore region as one of its weakest pockets, where it traditionally recorded the lowest vote share compared to the rest of the state.

While a strategic alliance with JDS has considerably improved the BJP’s performance in Old Mysore, many hardliners within the party are keen to build independent strength and win more votes on their own steam.

BJP insiders say the national-level review is part of a broader strategy to address such regional imbalances and ensure the organisation becomes self-reliant across all parts of Karnataka even as it pushes for greater national cohesion.