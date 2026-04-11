Centre yet to respond as Karnataka flags auto gas shortage affecting over three lakh drivers

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa on Friday alleged that the Centre has not responded to the state’s requests to help tackle the shortage of auto gas, which has affected over three lakh autorickshaw drivers across the state.

Addressing reporters here, he said the Centre is yet to respond to the requests of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the chief secretary and the food and civil supplies department.

Muniyappa, who held a meeting with IOC, BPCL, HPCL and GAIL officials, however, claimed that there has been some improvement in commercial gas supply as 60% of the demand of hotels and restaurants has been met. But there has been no improvement in the supply of auto gas, he said.

“We are a major user of gas among the states in South India. I am urging the Centre again to ease the crisis as soon as possible,” he said.

With regard to domestic LPG supply, Muniyappa instructed IOC officials to ensure refills to customers on every 26th day. The Union government has a policy that a cylinder lasts 25 days and accordingly, every household should get a refill on the 26th day, he said.

Claiming that he has written to the Union petroleum minister, he said that he will speak to the secretary concerned on the shortage of gas. Private companies should distribute cylinders as per the government’s policy. “If the companies charge more, legal action will be taken against them,” he said. He clarified that the state government will tackle issues such as selling LPG in black market, misuse of domestic LPG, and price rise. He urged Union minister Pralhad Joshi to intervene and help the state overcome gas shortage.