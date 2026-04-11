DKS confident of DMK alliance victory in TN assembly polls

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday expressed confidence in the victory of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the coalition would return to power with a decisive mandate.

Congress, a coalition partner of the DMK, is contesting 28 seats out of 234 seats.

Addressing the media in Chennai after campaigning for SPA, Shivakumar said he had interacted with “lakhs of people” across Tamil Nadu and conveyed the message of the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. He praised the performance of the alliance government and said its development work would continue.

“The DMK alliance will come hands down here. We will all fight together and continue the good work,” he said.

Shivakumar’s remarks came one day after the Congress released its manifesto for the April 23 elections. The manifesto, unveiled alongside Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, outlines several welfare and development measures.