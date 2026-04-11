Hydropower stations generate record 15,509MU, Karnataka among top states

BENGALURU: The saying old is gold proves true in case of Karantaka’s hydropower generation. The state’s oldest power stations, including Shivanasamudra, Shimsha, Sharavathi and Mahatma Gandhi Hydel Power Station at Jog Falls, have made Karnataka a leader in hydropower generation in India.

Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) officials said the state hit an all-time record generating 15,509 million units (MU) of hydropower during the financial year 2025-26 from four stations in Sharavathi valley, four in Kali valley, two each in the Varahi and Cauvery valleys, and one each in Krishna and Tungabhadra river systems. This helped place Karnataka among the leading states in hydropower, with an installed capacity of 3.63 gigawatts. It was also recorded in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation report released on March 30, 2026.

MD of KPCL and Additional Chief Secretary of Energy Gaurav Gupta said, “Consistent efforts are being made to meet the state’s power demand, and some of the oldest hydropower stations have delivered an impressive performance. Improved maintenance practices played a key role in boosting generation, in comparison with the previous year’s record of 13,853MU.”

Sharavathi and Varahi valleys set another record in 2025-26 by together generating 8,696MU. Sharing details of power generation from individual power stations, KPCL officials said Mahatma Gandhi Station’s highest record was 550MU in 2021-22, and 643MU in 2025-26, a 16.92% increase. Gerusoppa station set a record of generating 641MU in 2007-08, it has now increased to 644MU.