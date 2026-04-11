ISRO announces completion of second drop test for Gaganyaan

BENGALURU : Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced the successful completion of the second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02). The test is part of the ongoing preparation for the Gaganyaan mission.

The test was conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on April 10. The first IADT was accomplished on August 24, 2025. In IADT-02, a simulated crew module, weighing 5.7 tonnes, equivalent to the mass of the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, was lifted by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter to an altitude of around 3km.

It was then dropped at the designated location in the Bay of Bengal, near the Sriharikota coast. "This test marks another significant step towards readiness for the Gaganyaan mission," ISRO said.

In its release, ISRO said ten parachutes of four types were deployed in a precise sequence during the descent of the crew module, gradually reducing the velocity for safe touchdown.

Subsequently, the simulated crew module was recovered in coordination with the Indian Navy. The IADT-02 test validated the parachute-based deceleration systems in the crew module, it added.