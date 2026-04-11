Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends CWC meet; to seek separate appointment of Rahul Gandhi

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday attended the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting chaired by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge in New Delhi. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyank Gandhi Vadra were also present.

The agenda at the CWC was to discuss the Union Government’s plan of delimitation of constituencies and the women’s reservation law. The CM’s legal advisor A S Ponnanna and Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Dharam Singh, who are aspiring to be the ministers, had accompanied Siddaramaiah.

The CM is expected to campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections as per the directives of the Congress high command, informed sources said. He is expected to take a separate appointment to meet Rahul Gandhi to discuss the state’s political scenario and get nod for a cabinet reshuffle, sources added.

Any decision is likely after the results of the five state Assemblies and bypolls to Davangere South and Bagalkot on May 4.

“Siddaramiah is confident of winning the Bagalkot seat which will be a shot in the arm for him,” a Congress leader said. Meanwhile, as planned some 20-25 senior Congress MLAs are scheduled to visit Delhi on Sunday and Monday to meet top brass leaders seeking cabinet berths during the reshuffle.