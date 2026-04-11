Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DKS on campaign spree; administrative work hit

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, away for the past few weeks on bypoll campaigns in Davanagere South and Bagalkot as well as to Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu, day-to-day administration works have slowed down. No major meetings have been held after the Budget session that ended on April 26.

While Congress leaders cite model code of conduct, post-budget review meetings are usually conducted within a month, but none have taken place this year. Karnataka is currently facing issues such as drinking water shortage, crop loss due to rains and e-Swathu server problems.

With no meetings convened by the CM, the DCM or ministers, the opposition alleges that government has lost control.

In the last 12 days since March 30, the CM has spent six days campaigning in Bagalkot, four days in Davanagere. In between, he also visited Kasargod to campaign for the UDF. He was in Bengaluru on April 8 and 9 but no meetings were convened. On Friday Siddaramaiah went to New Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting.

During the same period, Shivakumar was in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He spent four days in Davanagere and two days in Bagalkot.

A senior Congress leader said more than 20 ministers were asked to campaign and the CM and DCM, too, were there. This could have been avoided, he said. The budget implementation meetings usually start in April but so far no meeting has been convened.

BJP state President BY Vijayendra told TNIE that the government has neglected administration. “There is water scarcity in rural areas and no fodder. Why would officials work when the leaders are not bothered?” he questioned.