Karnataka government school teacher booked for raping girl

CHITRADURGA: A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against a government school teacher.

The accused, HO Rajanna, a Mathematics teacher at Government School Bangardevarahatti in Challakere taluk, is on the run. He tried to end his life by consuming poison and was admitted to the government hospital in Challakere but sneaked away. A Class 10 student has alleged that a teacher at her previous school sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

She said that she was forced to undergo an abortion at a private hospital in Challakere. It is alleged that the accused took the victim to Talaku and other places in Challakere city and assaulted her. He had warned her not to disclose the relationship to anyone.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Manjunath said a complaint has been registered at the Chitradurga District Child Protection Unit. The School Education and Literacy Department has also initiated an investigation through BEO Challakere and has suspended Rajanna.

District Child Protection Unit Officer N Rekha and her team went to Bangaradevarahatti and discussed the issue with the girl’s parents and filed a complaint at the Talaku Police Station against Rajanna and Dr Shankara Lakshmi of Lakshmi Srinivas Nursing Hospital on Somaguddu Road in the city, who had carried out the abortion.

DySP Challakere told TNIE that a case has been registered against the accused who is now working as a block resource person under the provisions of POCSO Act.