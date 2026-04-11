Protest held in Bengaluru against KPS magnet schools; demand protection of government schools

BENGALURU: Opposing the establishment of Karnataka Public (Magnet) Schools by closing government schools within a 5-6 km radius of KPS schools, All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) organised a state-level convention on April 10 in Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Hundreds of protesters, including parents, children, Kannada authors, educationists and AIDSO activists gathered at the convention to oppose the move.

Kannada writer K Marulasiddappa said, “The Congress government has snatched away the people’s right to education and handed out guarantee schemes instead. All governments ruling us have consistently protected the interests of wealthy businessmen while neglecting the poor. By snatching away people’s right to education, healthcare and employment, the government is attempting to silence them with their guarantee schemes. Let us unite to fight for our neighbourhood schools against a government that fails to understand their importance.”

Meanwhile, Dr VP Niranjanaradhya, a developmental educationist, stated, “In its election manifesto, Congress promised to completely reject NEP-2020 and strengthen education by introducing SEP (State Education Policy). However, it is shameful that it has undemocratically implemented the KPS Magnet Scheme, which is similar to the cluster school scheme stated in NEP.”