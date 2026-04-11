Youth Congress leader Fairoz Pathan murdered in Karnataka's Dharwad, police probe underway

DHARWAD (Karnataka): A 32-year-old Youth Congress leader, Fairoz Pathan, was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants who forced their way into his residence in Dharwad’s Malapur area late Friday night, police said.

According to officials, three to four attackers entered the house between 9:30 pm and 10 pm and assaulted Pathan with lethal weapons. He sustained severe injuries and died at the scene due to heavy bleeding.

City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said preliminary inputs suggest the attack may have been premeditated. “If someone enters a house and carries out an attack, it indicates planning. We will investigate both those who planned and executed the crime,” he said, adding that teams have been deployed to trace the suspects.

Police officials stated that CCTV footage from the vicinity has captured the incident, providing crucial leads. The accused fled the spot after the attack.

Authorities have not yet established a motive. Responding to speculation about political rivalry or prior enmity, the commissioner said the victim’s family has not indicated any such angle so far. “They have only demanded that those responsible be brought to justice,” he noted.

According to family members, Pathan had been married just over two weeks ago and was outside his house when a group of four to five men approached him. He reportedly ran indoors and bolted the door, but the attackers broke in and assaulted him. The family further alleged that others present in the house, including a woman, were also attacked, and that the assailants took away two mobile phones before fleeing.

Police from the Sub-Urban Police Station reached the scene soon after being alerted and have launched a detailed investigation. The motive behind the killing remains unclear.

(With inputs from PTI)