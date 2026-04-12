25 Congress MLAs head to Delhi

BENGALURU: Much before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meet the Congress high command to get clarity on the former’s continuance as the CM and a Cabinet reshuffle, a group of 25–30 Congress MLAs are heading to the national capital on Sunday to ask for Cabinet berths.

The leaders, who have won the elections more than three times, are planning to return on Monday evening so that they can take part in Tuesday’s Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti celebration in their respective Assembly constituencies.

They include Subbareddy, Puttaranga Shetty, Hampanagouda Badarli,B G Shanthanagouda, AT Patil, AR Krishnamurthy, Prasad Abbayya, UB Banakar, GS Patil, Yashvanthrayagouda Patil, K Shadakshari, Ashok Pattan, TB Jayachandra, SN Narayanaswamy, Laxman Savadi, Appaji Nadagouda, Rizwan Arshad, Priyakrishna, Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, BR Patil, B Shivanna Vinay Kulkarni, Raghavendra Hitnal and PM Narendraswamy.

Jayanchandra said that they will propose a Cabinet reshuffle. “Keeping in mind the political upheavals in the next two years (before the 2028 Assembly polls), the main demand is that others should be given a chance. This request will be presented before AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said.