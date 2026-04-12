Bypoll outcomes crucial for Congress road ahead

BENGALURU: If the Congress high command taking action against its minority wing chief Abdul Jabbar is any indication, the party is low in its confidence of winning the Davanagere South seat.

Jabbar has resigned from his post and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political secretary and MLC Naseer Ahmed has also been instructed to step down, according to sources.

In New Delhi, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge refused to comment saying he was unaware of the development. Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru said he would reply after getting the report from the local party authorities. But the high command leaders including AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had already received the report from AICC secretary and state in-charge Abhishek Dutt about the Congress leaders who had tried to sabotage the party’s chances. There were also reports that a considerable chunk of Muslim votes went against the Congress candidate making the result more unpredictable.

There are high chances of other Muslim candidates who were in the fray, including SDPI, securing sizable votes as they, allegedly, had the backing of some Congress leaders. The trend is likely to affect the Grand Old Party (GOP) in the long run and, especially, in the 2028 Assembly polls.

The party’s chief whip in the council, Saleem Ahmed, and others had on Friday in a veiled attack alleged that certain Muslim leaders, with indirect reference to Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Naseer Ahmed and Abdul Jabbar, had hatched a conspiracy to defeat the party candidate Samarth Shamanuru in Davanagere South. If Samarth loses the seat on May 4, the pressure is likely to build on the party high command to drop Zameer from the cabinet.