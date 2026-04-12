CS questions CUK hiring process, seeks inquiry

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has written to Union Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi expressing serious concern over alleged irregularities in general recruitment, particularly in the appointment of a Public Relations Officer (PRO), at the Central University of Karnataka.
In her letter dated April 10, Shalini also flagged the consistent lack of timely intimation to the State Government regarding meetings of the university’s Executive Council (EC). She noted that this effectively excludes key EC members, including the chief secretary and the principal secretary of higher education, from participating in the university’s governance.
The chief secretary stated that the State Government has received a formal representation alleging significant irregularities in the recruitment process, especially concerning the PRO post.
The representation claims that a candidate, Shrikant Kusur, submitted questionable experience certificates from a newspaper not accredited by the Audit Bureau of Circulations, as required under the notification.
It further notes that more than 70 aspirants are seeking a fair recruitment process, and that no response has been received to earlier complaints submitted to the Union Higher Education Minister’s office on March 12.
Shalini has urged the Union Higher Education Department to initiate an immediate inquiry into the recruitment. She has also requested that the matter be deferred, the Executive Council meeting be postponed, and a comprehensive reply be provided to the State Government. Additionally, she called for directions to the Vice-Chancellor to ensure that future EC meetings are communicated well in advance.
Registrar Prof R R Biradar told The New Indian Express that Kusur’s appointment was made after verifying original documents and that all due procedures were followed.