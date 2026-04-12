CS questions CUK hiring process, seeks inquiry

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has written to Union Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi expressing serious concern over alleged irregularities in general recruitment, particularly in the appointment of a Public Relations Officer (PRO), at the Central University of Karnataka.

In her letter dated April 10, Shalini also flagged the consistent lack of timely intimation to the State Government regarding meetings of the university’s Executive Council (EC). She noted that this effectively excludes key EC members, including the chief secretary and the principal secretary of higher education, from participating in the university’s governance.

The chief secretary stated that the State Government has received a formal representation alleging significant irregularities in the recruitment process, especially concerning the PRO post.