Draft notification issued for grading of SSLC third language exams

As per the notification, students who score between 80 and 100 will be allotted grade A, marks between 79 and 50 will be given B and up to 49 will be allotted C.

These grades will not indicate the pass or fail status of the student. As per the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in both internal and external assessment exams combined.

They must score a minimum of 173 marks out of 525 and at least 30 marks in each subject in the final exams.

As the evaluations of exam papers of SSLC students have already begun and the results are likely to be announced on April 24, objections or suggestions from the public are welcomed for the draft notification.

These objections must be submitted within seven days time to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy.