Father-son duo clears II PU exam together

MANGALURU: A 57-year-old man from Kolya, Mangaluru, has successfully cleared the second PUC board examination, scoring 52%, alongside his son, Kshithij Raj.

Mohan Raj, who works in a chit fund business, had completed his first PUC nearly four decades ago. However, due to financial constraints and family responsibilities, he was unable to continue his education at the time. The regret of not completing his studies stayed with him over the years.

His turning point came when his son began preparing for the PUC examinations. Motivated by his son’s dedication, Mohan decided to give his long-pending academic goal another chance. He also believed that studying together would encourage and support his son. “I felt inspired watching my son prepare for his exams. I decided to appear for the second PUC not only for myself but also to motivate him,” Mohan said.