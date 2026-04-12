Father–son duo clears PUC examination together in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A 57-year-old Mohan Raj from Kolya, Mangaluru, has successfully cleared the second PUC board examination, scoring 52 per cent, alongside his son, Kshithij Raj.

Mohan Raj, who works in a chit fund business, had completed his first PUC nearly four decades ago. However, due to financial constraints and family responsibilities, he was unable to continue his education then. The regret of not completing his studies stayed with him over the years.

His turning point came when his son began preparing for the PUC examinations. Motivated by his son’s dedication, Mohan decided to give his long-pending academic goal another chance.

He also believed that studying together would encourage and support his son. I felt inspired watching my son prepare for his exams.

Balancing work and studies, Mohan enrolled in a Matha tutorial and computer centre in Thokkottu, where he attended classes daily from 8 am to 11 am and again from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

His children, Pruthvi, Prakruthi and Kshithij Raj played a crucial role in his preparation, helping him with notes and ensuring he stayed focused.

Returning to academics after 40 years was not easy.

Mohan admitted he struggled, especially with writing speed and subjects like English. I had lost touch with writing and studying. Completing papers on time was challenging, he shared.

In the weeks leading up to the exams, Mohan intensified his efforts, often studying until 4 am. His hard work paid off when he passed all subjects in his first attempt, scoring 52% in the arts stream. Meanwhile, his son scored 67% in the commerce stream.

Elated with his achievement, Mohan now hopes to pursue his long-cherished dream of studying law, possibly through correspondence.