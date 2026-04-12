Game on: Netas should play on front foot to address public issues in Karnataka

Be it a ticket to contest elections or to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, politicians often play on the front foot.

Nearly two weeks after legislators on both sides of the aisle worked together on getting free Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets and reached a decision in a matter of hours, a strong sense of resentment still lingers among citizens. In the Assembly, MLAs had voiced dissatisfaction over not getting the IPL tickets, with some even suggesting a separate gallery at the stadium for ministers and MLAs to partake in the excitement of watching the adrenaline-shooting cricket matches in comfort. Defending the MLAs’ rights,

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had announced that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had agreed to provide three free tickets to MLAs to watch IPL matches and two tickets for international cricket matches.

The VVIP culture and sense of entitlement have not gone down well with the people, and many have taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment.

Like many cricket fans, the MLAs or their supporters can enjoy thrilling on-field contests as Virat Kohli and team defend the title. However, many wonder if elected representatives show the same spirit in tackling urgent issues requiring serious attention of these very elected representatives. The pressing concerns include poor government school infrastructure, inadequate rural healthcare, rising unemployment, pollution, hardships of the farming community due to price fluctuations and untimely rains, and an acute summer water crisis.

Adding to the concerns is the issue of corruption. In a recent move, the Chief Secretary to the State Government had asked the department heads to display boards in all offices, urging people not to pay bribes and report any demands for bribes to the higher-ups.