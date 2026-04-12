Game on: Netas should play on front foot to address public issues in Karnataka

Be it a ticket to contest elections or to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, politicians often play on the front foot.
Nearly two weeks after legislators on both sides of the aisle worked together on getting free Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets and reached a decision in a matter of hours, a strong sense of resentment still lingers among citizens. In the Assembly, MLAs had voiced dissatisfaction over not getting the IPL tickets, with some even suggesting a separate gallery at the stadium for ministers and MLAs to partake in the excitement of watching the adrenaline-shooting cricket matches in comfort. Defending the MLAs’ rights,
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had announced that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had agreed to provide three free tickets to MLAs to watch IPL matches and two tickets for international cricket matches.
The VVIP culture and sense of entitlement have not gone down well with the people, and many have taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment.
Like many cricket fans, the MLAs or their supporters can enjoy thrilling on-field contests as Virat Kohli and team defend the title. However, many wonder if elected representatives show the same spirit in tackling urgent issues requiring serious attention of these very elected representatives. The pressing concerns include poor government school infrastructure, inadequate rural healthcare, rising unemployment, pollution, hardships of the farming community due to price fluctuations and untimely rains, and an acute summer water crisis.
Adding to the concerns is the issue of corruption. In a recent move, the Chief Secretary to the State Government had asked the department heads to display boards in all offices, urging people not to pay bribes and report any demands for bribes to the higher-ups.
While the intent behind the initiative is good, it also shows the depth and intensity of the problem. However, mere advisories, without strong systemic reforms, aren’t good enough to curb corruption. The question that needs to be asked is: Are such issues discussed with the seriousness and depth they deserve in the Assembly to find a lasting solution?
Former Minister and BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar, who was among the first to speak up against the VIP culture, says he was upset with the way the issue was raised in the Assembly and members “pleading and arguing” for the IPL tickets. “... They (some MLAs) questioned if they should stand in the queue for tickets.
But we ask people to stand in the queues and vote. We are against the queue culture, but we are for the VIP culture. The Speaker, instead of putting an end to the issue, asked the DyCM to ensure that members get tickets. That took the Assembly proceedings a step down – the Assembly that is meant to reflect the aspirations of the common people,” he says.
Ironically, not everyone in Suresh Kumar’s party (BJP) shares his views. Many from the BJP, along with Congress legislators, strongly argued in favour of the tickets, stating that they face pressures from the people in their constituencies and followers, who expect such access.
Former Vice-Chancellor of Raichur University Prof Harish Ramaswamy says the legislators are sufficiently privileged in society. The privileges given to elected representatives should be used for the benefit of the general public. If the MLAs want tickets to watch the matches or a separate gallery for them, why not give the same privilege to all vice-chancellors, bureaucrats, clerks...? Each one is equally important in society, he says, emphasising the need for elected representatives to focus on real, pressing issues.
Unfortunately, the education, healthcare and agriculture issues do not get the attention like the tickets for the IPL T20 matches do, as they come with high entertainment value.
Now, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) advances in the Premier League to defend the title – despite a setback in their match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday night – legislators and their followers can continue to enjoy the matches and the privileges as well.
This enthusiasm, team spirit, and ability to play on the front foot for IPL tickets raise an important question: Shouldn’t the public representatives reflect the same commitment to while addressing issues faced by the very people they represent?