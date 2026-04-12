Gowda rouses JDS ranks, sets sights on GBA polls

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday sounded the poll bugle saying that the JDS is fully prepared for the forthcoming elections to the five corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), having already appointed coordinators across the city, and expressed confidence in the party’s organisational strength.

“The present Congress government in the state is the worst I had ever witnessed in the six decades of my political life. The public dissatisfaction is growing and that people are awaiting an opportunity to deliver a fitting response,” he said.

Addressing the party’s rally at Kommaghatta, as part of the preparations for the polls, he highlighted JDS contributions claiming that the party had championed women’s reservation, recalling that he had initiated discussions in Parliament during his tenure as Prime Minister.