Gowda rouses JDS ranks, sets sights on GBA polls

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday sounded the poll bugle saying that the JDS is fully prepared for the forthcoming elections to the five corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), having already appointed coordinators across the city, and expressed confidence in the party’s organisational strength.
“The present Congress government in the state is the worst I had ever witnessed in the six decades of my political life. The public dissatisfaction is growing and that people are awaiting an opportunity to deliver a fitting response,” he said.
Addressing the party’s rally at Kommaghatta, as part of the preparations for the polls, he highlighted JDS contributions claiming that the party had championed women’s reservation, recalling that he had initiated discussions in Parliament during his tenure as Prime Minister.
He noted that while the proposal did not materialise at the time, it has now been realised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He also welcomed the decision to convene a special session of Parliament to deliberate further on women’s reservation.
Gowda slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that the latter does not genuinely uphold the principles of social justice.
Referring to the ‘Daridra Narayana’ rally the JDS held in 2005 in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda criticised Siddaramaiah for the latter’s absence at a crucial event organised to support a Muslim candidate, stating that such actions raise serious questions about his commitment to social justice.
The 93-year-old veteran leader called for unity within the party and expressed confidence that collective efforts would further strengthen its prospects in the state.