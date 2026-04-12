Increasing demand leads to frequent power cuts in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With increase in demand, power cuts have become frequent across the city. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (BESCOM) at 10.30 am on Friday recorded the highest ever power demand and supply of 173.58 Million Units (8,802 Mega Watts).

“Normally peak demand ranges up to 7,800 MW, but this season, so far, the peak demand has soared higher. With rising temperatures, it is likely to increase further. Due to high load and rising temperatures, power lines are tripped, leading to temporary interruptions. There are also instances wherein the load on a particular feeder and transformer is high and to ensure there are no untoward incidents, the lines have to be changed, leading to power cuts,” said a BESCOM official.

BESCOM MD N Shivashankar said the demand for power has been on the higher side for last one week. “There is no shortage of power,” he said.