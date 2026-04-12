Increasing demand leads to frequent power cuts in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With increase in demand, power cuts have become frequent across the city. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (BESCOM) at 10.30 am on Friday recorded the highest ever power demand and supply of 173.58 Million Units (8,802 Mega Watts).
“Normally peak demand ranges up to 7,800 MW, but this season, so far, the peak demand has soared higher. With rising temperatures, it is likely to increase further. Due to high load and rising temperatures, power lines are tripped, leading to temporary interruptions. There are also instances wherein the load on a particular feeder and transformer is high and to ensure there are no untoward incidents, the lines have to be changed, leading to power cuts,” said a BESCOM official.
BESCOM MD N Shivashankar said the demand for power has been on the higher side for last one week. “There is no shortage of power,” he said.
No planned power cuts till April
An official from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) said there was a fire in one of the equipment at the KPTCL station near Khodays factory late Friday night. It took about 45 minutes to restore the power supply. Besides this, minor rectification works may lead to temporary power cuts, he said.
Officials in the energy department said that the government has taken a policy decision to ensure there are no power cuts during February-April period, as demand is high and students are writing exams. But the situation in May is yet to be seen. These power snaps could be momentary faults, which are being immediately addressed, they said.
Rising mercury
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the maximum temperatures in Bengaluru is ranging between 34.5-35 degree Celsius. The city on Friday and Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius.