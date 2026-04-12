Karma Kargyue Monastery blends Buddhism and conservation with thriving 100-acre forest initiative

MADIKERI: Buddhism has a profound connection with the natural world — a bond rooted in the very moment Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment beneath the canopy of a Bodhi tree.

This reverence for nature is reflected in Buddhist monasteries, which serve as tranquil, spiritually-charged sanctuaries. And deep within Southern India lies the Karma Kargyue Monastery, a premier example of spirituality intertwined with environmental stewardship.

Nestled in the heart of a 100-acre forest zone, the monastery has evolved beyond a place of worship to become a vital hub for conservation and ecological harmony.

Established under the aegis of Bodhi Sattva Trust, the monastery is in the Tibetan Refugee Camp at Bylakuppe in Mysuru district. The trust also runs a Gurukul institution named Eco Nalanda School, where monks are taught to lead sustainable practices along with the routine academics.

What is special about this monastery is that it is home to over 700 indigenous tree species. The trust was established in 1995 with an ambition to initiate a conservation programme. Established by Guru Karma Samtenlingpa Rinpoche, the trust is leading a conservation and nature rejuvenation mission even as it has grand plans to promote its conservation initiative for a sustainable living.

“Buddha is the ambassador of peace and we at Bodhi Sattva want to share spiritual science,” explains Guru Karma Samtenlingpa Rinpoche, the founder of the trust.

He goes back in time and retells the story of his inspiration to start such a massive conservation project. Son of Maha Yogi Kazung, Karma Rinpoche was born in Bylakuppe and he calls this place his Karma Bhoomi. As a child, he grew up amidst nature even as his grandfather was his first inspiration.