Muniyappa leads from the front in TN poll campaign

KOLAR: Seventy-nine-year-old senior Congress leader K H Muniyappa, who is Food and Civil Supplies Minister in Karnataka, has launched an energetic campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. On Saturday, he began his campaign and, within hours of arriving in Chennai, chaired a meeting with senior Congress leaders to strategise for the polls.
Despite his age, Muniyappa has been actively campaigning in Karnataka as well. Soon after the recent by-elections, he toured Davangere and Bagalkot, engaging with party workers and voters. A seasoned campaigner with decades of electoral experience, he has been a key figure in several elections across the country.
The party’s state leadership believes that Muniyappa’s presence in constituencies like Davangere and Bagalkot will boost the Congress prospects. Known as a prominent leader from the Scheduled Caste (Left) community, he campaigned alongside senior leaders, including former MP Chandrappa and former minister H Anjaneya, addressing community leaders and mobilising support to secure victories in both constituencies.
Sources said that following a request from the Tamil Nadu Congress unit, the All India Congress Committee included Muniyappa among its star campaigners. Acting swiftly, he travelled to Chennai and immediately began consultations with key party leaders to chalk out an effective campaign strategy. Muniyappa said he is always ready to serve the party and abide by the directives of the high command.
Responding to a question about his age, Muniyappa said he remains fit and active. “I can read without spectacles, and I never miss my daily walk, exercise, and writing Sree Rama Jayam,” he added.