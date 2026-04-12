Muniyappa leads from the front in TN poll campaign

The party’s state leadership believes that Muniyappa’s presence in constituencies like Davangere and Bagalkot will boost the Congress prospects. Known as a prominent leader from the Scheduled Caste (Left) community, he campaigned alongside senior leaders, including former MP Chandrappa and former minister H Anjaneya, addressing community leaders and mobilising support to secure victories in both constituencies.

Sources said that following a request from the Tamil Nadu Congress unit, the All India Congress Committee included Muniyappa among its star campaigners. Acting swiftly, he travelled to Chennai and immediately began consultations with key party leaders to chalk out an effective campaign strategy. Muniyappa said he is always ready to serve the party and abide by the directives of the high command.

Responding to a question about his age, Muniyappa said he remains fit and active. “I can read without spectacles, and I never miss my daily walk, exercise, and writing Sree Rama Jayam,” he added.