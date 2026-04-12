Residents submit resolution to ban resorts and homestays in a village in South Kodagu

MADIKERI: The villagers of Poradu in Birunani Grama Panchayat of South Kodagu have taken a resolution to ban homestay and resort culture in the village. A resolution in this regard was submitted to the panchayat following a protest by the villagers.

The decision was finalised during a special general meeting headed by the panchayat president, following a protest by residents.

According to villagers, the native population is primarily dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, and the village has remained free of homestays and resorts.

However, a person from outside the district has allegedly purchased land within the village limits and is planning to establish a resort on the plot. The villagers opposed the move, prompting the panchayat to convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

During the meeting, villagers alleged that tourism activities would affect the sanctity of the area and lead to pollution.

“Growth of tourism in the region will result in environmental damage and pollution of the natural resources. There are sacred places in the village limits and tourist activities can hinder the sanctity of the place resulting in an increase in illegal activities. The natural resources will be disturbed due to unbridled tourism,” opined the villagers.