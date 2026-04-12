TNIE’s Ramu Patil gets Bhimanna award

BIDAR: The New Indian Express Assistant Resident Editor and senior journalist Ramu Patil has been honoured with the Lokanayaka Bhimanna Khandre Memorial Award at the 40th state conference of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) organised by its district unit at the Jhira Convention Hall in Bidar on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the award to Patil in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the field of journalism. Patil has penned several impactful articles on varied important issues of state and national relevance during his stint as journalist spanning more than 25 years.