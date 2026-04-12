TNIE’s Ramu Patil gets Bhimanna award

BIDAR: The New Indian Express Assistant Resident Editor and senior journalist Ramu Patil has been honoured with the Lokanayaka Bhimanna Khandre Memorial Award at the 40th state conference of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) organised by its district unit at the Jhira Convention Hall in Bidar on Saturday.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the award to Patil in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the field of journalism. Patil has penned several impactful articles on varied important issues of state and national relevance during his stint as journalist spanning more than 25 years.
On the occasion, the chief minister also felicitated senior journalists from Bidar district and the persons who contributed their efforts for organising the event. He also inaugurated an exhibition of photographs and cartoons, as well as media stalls set up as part of the event.
Dignitaries at the event included seers and public representatives, including Harakud Sri Channaveer Shivacharya Swamiji, Basavalinga Pattaddevaru of Bhalki, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Bidar MP Sagar Eshwar Khandre, former minister Rajshekar patil, the chief minister’s media adviser KV Prabhakar, several MLAs, MLCs, former ministers, senior editors and state officials.
District authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Girish Badole, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti and Municipal Commissioner Mukul Jain, were also present, along with journalists and media professionals from across the state.