Autopsy of Kerala minor found in Chikkamagaluru forest points to fatal fall, no foul play

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The autopsy of Kerala girl Srinanda, whose body was found on Friday in the forests of Chikkamagaluru, was conducted at the district hospital on Friday evening by a panel of two surgeons, deviating from standard procedure.

Given the seriousness of the case, senior police officials arranged for the autopsy to be carried out by surgeons Lohith and Jayalakshmi, with the entire process being videographed to ensure transparency and avoid any ambiguity.

Srinanda, a minor from Kerala, had gone missing on Tuesday evening while on a family trip to Manikyadhara Falls near BR Hills. A three-day intensive search by a joint team comprising police, fire and emergency services, forest personnel and SDRF yielded no results.

On the fourth day (Friday), her body was found in a crevice nearly 2,000 feet below the falls.

Preliminary findings indicate no evidence of foul play. According to police sources, the initial autopsy report attributes her death to severe head injuries sustained during the fall. Her body had suffered multiple injuries and fractures, and her clothes were torn, likely due to the impact with rocks, trees and bushes during the fall. Investigators believe the death was accidental rather than homicidal, though her parents have raised suspicions.

During initial investigation, police found that Srinanda had spoken on the phone for about 17 minutes before her disappearance, including a 15-minute call with a friend. It is suspected that a possible disagreement over mobile phone usage may have upset her, even though police are examining all angles. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the final autopsy report is submitted.