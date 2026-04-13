Bengaluru designer launches ‘NammaKasa’ app to report civic issues, logs 45,000 users

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old Bengaluru-based product designer Jyothish VM, has developed ‘NammaKasa’, a civic reporting platform that enables residents to report civic issues like garbage through photos on a live map in less than 30 seconds. It is built with open-source tools, and does not require login. Within four days since its launch on April 8, it logged over 230 complaints, resolved two, and has begun fostering community-driven civic accountability.

Speaking to TNIE, Jyothish said that the idea was born out of everyday observations. “I was frequently complaining about civic issues and garbage in the city. Then I realised, instead of ranting, I should act,” he said. What began as an attempt to address civic issues soon trickled down to the growing garbage problem in the garden city.

The platform that launched just four days ago has already seen nearly 45,000 users, reflecting strong public participation. “I had not expected such a response. It only shows that people genuinely care about the city,” he said.

One of the platform’s key features is its focus on accountability. Issues are mapped publicly and linked to elected representatives such as MPs and MLAs. “If there is enough visibility, it becomes easier to push for action,” he noted, adding that future plans include integrating local authorities like Greater Bengaluru Authority and waste management teams.