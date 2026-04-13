Centre explores using India Post network for Jan Aushadhi Kendras, doorstep medicine delivery

BENGALURU: The Union Government is exploring a proposal to use post office infrastructure to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendras and take help of India Post’s network for last-mile delivery of medicines. Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya had written to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in this regard.

Siroya’s idea has been appreciated for its potential to improve access to affordable medicines, especially in rural areas. The proposal has been referred to the Department of Pharmaceuticals for feasibility and further action to follow after consultations.

“It has been informed that the suggestion to utilise post office infrastructure for establishing Jan Aushadhi Kendras and to leverage India Post’s extensive logistics and last-mile delivery network for transportation and doorstep delivery of medicines is appreciated.

The proposal has potential to enhance access to affordable medicines, particularly in rural areas. The matter has been taken up with the Department of Pharmaceuticals to explore the feasibility of such a collaboration.

Siroya said he also spoke in Parliament on utilising the Department of Posts network to expand the infrastructure of Jan Aushadi Kendras to remote corners of the nation.

“I had personally met Union Minister for Communications, and appealed to him to consider the idea. I am happy and grateful to him that he has responded very positively to the idea and has written the following in his letter to me,” he said.