Despite LPG crunch, drop in flights, Karnataka’s transport economy holds steady

BENGALURU: The impact of the West Asia conflict is now visible on Karnataka’s transport economy with direct impact on the availability of auto LPG to the indirect impact of the war on the taxi services from the airport.

Autorickshaws, a vital component of the mobility network, rely heavily on LPG. With supply disruptions triggered by shipping delays near key global routes, availability has tightened. Industry voices warn that while petrol and diesel remain stable for now, LPG shortages have already strained daily operations.

Autorickshaws were the first to feel the impact. The situation has eased but a few private outlets have shut.

This crisis has coincided with another major disruption – the sharp decline in international flight traffic. According to Radha Krishna Holla of Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA), Karnataka typically receives over 30 daily flights from West Asian hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat, landing in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Many of these routes, however, especially high-frequency services from Dubai, have been reduced or suspended.

He pointed to the cascading impact: “There is more than a 50% drop in international passengers. These travellers are usually high spenders, and their absence has hit tourism, hotels and transport services directly.” The timing has worsened the blow, as the disruption coincides with the peak summer travel season, when inbound travel to South India is typically high.