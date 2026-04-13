Karnataka Congress MLAs off to Delhi to meet party bosses

BENGALURU: A delegation of 25-30 senior Congress MLAs led by chief whip in the Assembly Ashok M Pattan on Sunday embarked on a trip to the national capital where they are expected to meet the party high command, and seek cabinet berths during the reshuffle.

The timing of their visit, just after bypolls to Bagalkot and Davanagere South are over and ahead of results on May 4, has evoked curiosity as to whether they are lobbying for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue in the top post for the remaining two years. It is being regarded as a precursor to Siddaramaiah’s visit to Delhi as he too is keen to get the nod of the party high command, especially LoP in the LS Rahul Gandhi.

With expectations of a cabinet reshuffle, DCM DK Shivakumar’s camp is also likely to rekindle its demand for a change in the CM’s post. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who is ready to throw his hat in the ring, recently stated that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM.

Pattan, known to be a Siddaramaiah loyalist, has been reiterating the same. After holding a meeting of the group of MLAs who have won more than three times, and with the CM’s consent, Pattan led the delegation to Delhi.