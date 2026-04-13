Karnataka uses 3D drone survey to detect property tax evasion

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka government announced the implementation of advanced 3D drone technology to conduct accurate mapping and assessment of properties across urban local bodies, including Belagavi.

The initiative is aimed at tackling widespread property tax evasion and improving municipal revenues. All residential and commercial properties will be surveyed using drones to detect unregistered or underreported structures. This will ensure proper valuation and fair tax collection.

To strengthen tax collection, the government will also involve women’s self-help groups, who will be assigned the responsibility of collecting property tax. These groups will receive a 5% incentive for their services, encouraging community participation and improving efficiency.

Authorities said that incomplete records, undervaluation, and deliberate misreporting have been major reasons behind low property tax recovery.

In addition, a new automated system will be introduced to link property registration offices with municipal bodies. Whenever a new property is registered, the concerned urban local body will receive notification, reducing the chances of properties escaping the tax net.

The government is also exploring alternative revenue sources such as professional tax, advertisement fees, sanitation and solid waste management charges, parking fees, and a share in GST revenue.

Further, reforms in the water supply system are planned, with a focus on making water meters mandatory for all connections. Currently, a majority of urban local bodies have less than 50% metered connections, and the goal is to achieve full coverage.

This comprehensive approach is expected to increase transparency, reduce revenue leakages, and improve the financial stability of urban local bodies, enabling better infrastructure and civic services.