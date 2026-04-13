Minority rumbles in Karnataka Congress: Former mayor asks MLC to resign

DAVANAGERE: In the backdrop of adverse news being spread in Davanagere South bypolls, the Congress high command directed three-time MLC Abdul Jabbar to resign from the post of president of the KPCC minorities department.

Jabbar, who was demanding the party ticket from the constituency, went missing till the penultimate day of campaigning, and resurfaced on the last day and conducted a press conference in Davanagere.

He claimed he had not been invited to campaign by district in-charge minister SS Mallikarjun, so he had remained in the shadows. To this, Congress workers questioned whether there was a need to invite a sitting MLC, nominated by the Congress, to campaign.

Former mayor of Davanagere K Chaman Sab alleged that Jabbar had held a press conference in order to give a lame excuse, and had not worked for the party. “Those who have gained from the Congress have backstabbed the party, we are not in Muslim League or RSS, our party treats every caste, religion and community equally. As per the party’s principle, the ticket was given to the grandson of Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa,” he added.

He gave examples of Tanveer Sait getting the ticket on the demise of Aziz Sait, Kaneez Fathima contesting after Qamarul Islam, and UT Khader getting his father UT Fareed’s seat.

Chaman Sab alleged that neither Jabbar nor his followers had campaigned, and instead stayed away from party events, which amounts to anti-party activities. Chaman advised Jabbar to resign as MLC too.

Earlier, Jabbar had held a press meet and announced his resignation from the party position, after getting a directive from the AICC. With him, vice-president Mohammed Siraj, secretary Abdul Ghani Taheer, Hussain Ukkadagatri and Asif Junaidhi also announced their resignations. Prior to this, DCM Shivakumar had dissolved the KPCC minorities department.